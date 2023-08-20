India’s economy shines as a beacon of hope in these challenging times: PM Narendra Modi

Commenting on a collection of articles and infographics by the Moneycontrol website regarding reasons for optimism for India, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi reaffirmed the robust growth and resilient spirit of the Indian economy.

The Prime Minister posted on X :

“India’s economy shines as a beacon of hope in these challenging times. With robust growth and resilient spirit, the future looks promising. Let us keep this momentum and ensure prosperity for 140 crore Indians!”

The report said that India’s economy has not just withstood challenges, but thrived, setting the stage for optimism. It said, with Make in India, the country aims to supercharge its manufacturing value chain and by 2025, India’s manufacturing sector is expected to hit one trillion dollars. The report said, India has seized population demographic crown from China and bulk of Indians are young, more workers than retirees and this number is only growing. Quoting IMF, it said, India is the 5th largest economy after US, China, Japan and Germany and it will overtake both Japan and Germany to claim 3rd spot in 2027. The report also said that India is poised to outperform its peers in the long term as lofty valuations ease and investors look to bet on the economy’s growth run.