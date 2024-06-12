PM Modi attends oath taking ceremony of new Odisha Government

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri Mohan Charan Majhi on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha. He also conveyed his best wishes to Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Smt. Pravati Parida on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“It’s a historic day in Odisha! With the blessings of my sisters and brothers of Odisha, BJP is forming its first-ever government in the state.

I attended the swearing-in ceremony in Bhubaneswar. Congratulations to Shri Mohan Charan Majhi on taking oath as CM and to Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo as well as Smt. Pravati Parida on taking oath as Deputy CMs. Congratulations also to the others who took oath as Ministers.

With the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, I am confident this team will usher in record development in Odisha and improve the lives of countless people.”

“ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଏକ ଐତିହାସିକ ଦିନ! ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଭାଇ ଓ ଭଉଣୀଙ୍କ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦରୁ @BJP4Odisha ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପାଇଁ ସରକାର ଗଠନ କରୁଛି ।

ମୁଁ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଶପଥ ଗ୍ରହଣ ସମାରୋହରେ ଅଂଶଗ୍ରହଣ କଲି। ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଭାବେ ଶପଥ ନେଇଥିବା ଶ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀ ଏବଂ ଉପମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଭାବେ ଶପଥ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିବା ଶ୍ରୀ କନକ ବର୍ଦ୍ଧନ ସିଂହଦେଓ ଏବଂ ଶ୍ରୀମତୀ ପ୍ରଭାତୀ ପରିଡ଼ାଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ।

ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଭାବରେ ଶପଥ ନେଇଥିବା ଅନ୍ୟମାନଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା।

ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦରୁ ଏହି ଦଳ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବିକାଶର ନୂଆ ରେକର୍ଡ କରିବ ଏବଂ ଅଗଣିତ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନରେ ସୁଧାର ଆଣିବ ବୋଲି ମୋର ବିଶ୍ୱାସ ରହିଛି ।”