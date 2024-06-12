National

PM Modi condoles loss of lives due to fire mishap in Kuwait City

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Kuwait City. The Prime Minister assured that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities to assist the affected.

Sharing a post on X by Indian Embassy in Kuwait, the Prime Minister wrote;

“The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected.”

