PM Modi condoles loss of lives due to fire mishap in Kuwait City

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Kuwait City. The Prime Minister assured that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities to assist the affected.

Sharing a post on X by Indian Embassy in Kuwait, the Prime Minister wrote;

“The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected.”