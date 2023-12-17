PM meets Sultan of Oman

New Delhi,17th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today had a meeting with the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik during which they reviewed bilateral ties.

They also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in commerce, culture, defence, innovation and more.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Had an excellent meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman. Reviewing the full range of bilateral ties, we discussed ways to deepen cooperation in commerce, culture, defence, innovation and more.”