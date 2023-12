New Delhi,17th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed his condolences demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait.

The Prime Minister posted on X :

“Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait.”