PM invites participation for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022′

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has tweeted about ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022’ and has asked for the registration. He said that it gives him an opportunity to connect with our dynamic youth, understand their challenges and aspirations better.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Exams are approaching and so is ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022.’ Let’s talk stress-free exams and once again support our brave #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers. I urge you all to register for this year’s #PPC2022.

Personally, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is a fantastic learning experience. I get the opportunity to connect with our dynamic youth, understand their challenges and aspirations better. It also gives the opportunity to discover the emerging trends in the world of education. #PPC2022”