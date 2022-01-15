Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Conference on PM-Gati Shakti for South Zone on 17th January 2022

New Delhi : Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is going to organize a conference on PM-Gati Shakti for the South Zone on 17 January 2022 to deliberate on its action plans and projects.

The event, to be organized in virtual mode, will be inaugurated by Union RTH Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari and will be addressed by Karnataka Chief Minister Shri B.S. Bommai, Puducherry Lt. Governor Dr. (Smt.) Tamilisai Soundararajan, Puducherry Chief Minister Shri N. Rangasamy, MoS (RTH and Civil Aviation) General (Dr.) V.K. Singh, Ministers from various State Governments/UTs, Secretary RTH Shri Giridhar Aramane, Special Secretary DPIIT Shri Amrit Lal Meena and officials from various Infrastructure Ministries of Govt. of India and State Governments. The participating State/UTs in the event are Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The day-long event will witness panel discussions on various aspects of the programme, involving Central & State officials and stakeholders.

States have a crucial role in making PM-Gati Shakti programme a success. The conference aims to achieve a roadmap for the State Master Plan along with creation of PM-Gati Shakti institutional framework at State level in order to have proper planning, management and scheduling of projects of all the infrastructure Ministries in coordination with the State Governments, which in turn will result in efficient implementation and time-bound project completion.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had launched the “PM-Gati Shakti – National Master Plan (NMP)” for multi-modal connectivity at a function in New Delhi on 13 October 2021. Subsequently, on 21 October 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan including institutional framework for rolling out, implementation, monitoring and support mechanism for providing multi-modal connectivity. The institutional framework for implementation includes Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGOS), Network Planning Group (NPG) and Technical Support Unit (TSU) with required technical competencies.

The PM-Gati Shakti NMP is intended to break Departmental Silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to address the issues of multi-modal connectivity and last mile connectivity. This will help in bringing down the logistics cost and translate into enormous economic gains to consumers, farmers, youth as well as those engaged in businesses.