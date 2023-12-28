PM interacts with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

New Delhi,28th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing. The Prime Minister also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country joined the event. The programme was joined by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local level representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said “this campaign to connect with the resolve of a developed India is continuously expanding. It has not been even 50 days since the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra started, but till now this Yatra has reached 2.25 lakh villages. This is a record in itself.” he thanked everyone, especially women and youth for making it a success. He said “the aim of Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to reach that person who, due to some reason, has been deprived of the schemes of the Government of India.” The Prime Minister said that this proactive outreach to people is meant to assure them that the government schemes are available to all and without any favour or discrimination. “I am searching for people who have been left out”, he added. The Prime Minister noted the unprecedented confidence among the beneficiaries and said “every beneficiary across the country has a story about the changes in their lives in the last 10 years. It is a story full of courage.”

The Prime Minister said that these benefits are pushing the beneficiaries to make their lives even better. He said “Today, millions of beneficiaries of the country are using the government schemes as a medium to move ahead.”

He said that wherever Modi ki Guarantee ki Gaadi is going it is increasing people’s confidence and fulfilling the hopes of the people. He informed that during VBSY 4.5 lakh new applications have been filed for Ujjwala gas connection, 1 crore Ayushman cards have been issued, 1.25 crore health check ups have been conducted, 70 lakh people have been screened for TB, and 15 lakh sickle cell anaemia tests have been conducted. He also informed that simultaneous issuing of ABHA cards will create medical records of the beneficiaries. “This will spread new awareness regarding health in the entire country”, he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that many new people are getting the benefits and stressed the responsibility of representatives of the local bodies and asked them to identify every eligible person in the village, ward, city and locality.

To give impetus to the rural economy, the Government of India is running a huge campaign to provide self-employment to women in villages. In the past years, about 10 crore sisters, daughters and didis in the country have joined self-help groups. These sisters and daughters have been provided assistance of more than Rs 7.5 lakh crore by the banks. The Prime Minister announced “to further expand this campaign, I have set a target of creating 2 crore Lakhpati Didis in the next three years.” He also mentioned the Namo Drone Didi Yojana that will enhance the confidence of rural women.

Elaborating on the campaign to organize the small farmers the Prime Minister talked about FPOs and cooperative enterprises like PACs. He said “it is our endeavor that cooperation emerges as a strong aspect of rural life in India. Till now we have seen the benefits of cooperation in the milk and sugarcane sectors. Now it is being expanded to other areas of farming and sectors like fish production also. We are moving ahead with the target of creating new PACS in 2 lakh villages in the coming time.” He also informed about the proposals for promoting cooperative solutions in dairy and storage. “Efforts are also being made to strengthen more than 2 lakh micro industries in the food processing sector”, he added.

The Prime Minister also talked about One District One Product scheme and stressed the need to prompt ‘vocal for local’. He said Modi ki Guarantee ki Gadi is informing people about local products and these products can be registered on GeM portal too. He concluded by hoping for the continued success of Modi ki Guarantee ki Gadi.

Background

Since its launch on 15th November, 2023, Prime Minister has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country. The interaction has happened thrice through video conferencing (30th November, 9th December and 16th December). Also, Prime Minister has interacted with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries physically on two consecutive days (17th-18th December) during his recent visit to Varanasi.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner.