Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Metro to be extended till Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminus, new bridge to come up over Kathajodi.

Plans for a new bridge scheduled to be constructed over Kathajodi river connecting Trishulia and Judicial Academy in Cuttack have been changed too. The bridge tender worth Rs 220 crore has been cancelled.

The state government has allocated approximately Rs 700 crore for the project.

Initially, the government had intended to construct a four-lane bridge over the Kathajodi river, budgeted at Rs 220 crore, to enhance road connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. However, recent developments indicate the cancellation of tenders for this project. Instead, the focus has shifted to constructing a multi-purpose bridge, equipped with rail tracks to support the metro rail expansion.

The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OB&CC) will oversee the project, with tender invitations expected shortly. The decision to cancel the previous bridge project aligns with the government’s new vision of integrating the metro rail service up to Netaji Bus Terminal.

The state government envisions expanding the metro rail project to reach Netaji Bus Terminal via key locations such as Judicial Academy, Sishu Bhawan, Orissa High Court, and Purighat. A detailed project report (DPR) is currently in preparation to facilitate this extension.