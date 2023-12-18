PM inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi,18th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today. The Prime Minister paid tributes to the statue of Maharishi Sadafal Dev Ji Maharaj and also took a round tour of the temple complex.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that today is the second day of his visit to Kashi and that every moment spent in Kashi is filled with unprecedented experiences. Recalling the annual celebrations of Akhil Bhartiya Vihangam Yog Sansthan two years ago, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to become part of this year’s centenary celebrations and said that Vihangam Yog Sadhna has accomplished the unforgettable journey of a hundred years. He highlighted the contributions of Maharshi Sadafal Dev Ji towards knowledge and Yog in the previous century and said that its divine light has transformed the lives of millions of people around the world. On this auspicious occasion, the Prime Minister noted the organization of 25,000 kundiya Swarved Gyan Mahayajna. He expressed confidence that every offering to the Mahayajna will strengthen the resolve of Viksit Bhart. He bowed his head before Maharishi Sadafal Dev Ji and also paid his respects to all saints who have forwarded his vision.

The Prime Minister noted the collective efforts of government, society and Sant Samaj in the transformation of Kashi. The Prime Minister called Swarved Mahamandir an epitome of this collective spirit. The Prime Minister said that the temple is a captivating example of divinity as well as grandeur. “Swarved Mahamandir is a modern symbol of India’s social and spiritual strength”, he added. Describing the beauty and spiritual richness of the temple, the Prime Minister also called it a ‘Yoga and Gyan Teerth’.

Recalling the economic material and spiritual glory of India, PM Modi said that India never let material progress become a medium of geographical expansion or exploitation. “We pursued material progress through spiritual and humane symbols”, he said. He gave examples of vibrant Kashi, Konark Temple, Sarnath, Gaya stupas, and universities like Nalanda and Takshashila. “India’s architecture reached unimaginable heights around these spiritual constructs”, PM Modi pointed out.

The Prime Minister underlined that it was the symbols of India’s faith that were targeted by foreign invaders and reiterated the need to revive them after independence. Lamenting the thought process behind not taking pride in one’s heritage, the Prime Minister said that the revival of such symbols would have resulted in the strengthening of the country’s unity as he gave the example of Somnath temple which remained neglected for decades after independence. This, Shri Modi said, led to the country slipping into a feeling of inferiority. “The wheels of time have turned again today and India is taking pride in its heritage and proclaiming freedom from the mentality of slavery”, the Prime Minister said. He said that the work which began in Somnath has now turned into a full-fledged campaign and gave the example of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Mahakal Mahalok, Kedarnath Dham and Buddha Circuit. PM Modi also mentioned the ongoing work on Ram Circuit and soon to be inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister emphasized that holistic development is possible when a nation incorporates its social realities and cultural identities. “That is why, today, rejuvenation of our ‘teerths’ is taking place and India is creating new records of modern infrastructure creation”, the Prime Minister said. He took the example of Kashi to illustrate this point. New Kashi Vishwanath Dham premises, which completed two years last week, has imparted new momentum to the economy and jobs in the city. “Now the meaning of Banaras is -Development, modern facilities along with faith and cleanliness and transformation”, said the Prime Minister giving details of improved connectivity. He mentioned 4-6 laning of roads, ring road, upgradation of railway station, new trains, dedicated freight corridor, renovation of Ganga Ghats, Ganga Cruise, modern hospitals, new and modern dairy, natural farming along Ganga, training institutes for the youth and jobs through Saansad Rozgar Melas.

Highlighting the role of modern development in making spiritual journeys more accessible, the Prime Minister mentioned excellent connectivity to Swaraveda Temple which is located outside the city of Varanasi. He said that it will emerge as a major centre for the devotees coming to Banaras, thereby opening avenues for business and employment opportunities in surrounding villages.

“Vihangam Yoga Sansthan is as dedicated to spiritual welfare as it is to serving society”, the Prime Minister said, adding that Maharshi Sadaphal Dev Ji was a Yog devotee Saint as well as a freedom fighter who fought for independence. He emphasized the need to carry forward his resolutions in Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal. The Prime Minister put forth 9 resolutions and urged them to comply with them. Firstly, the Prime Minister mentioned saving water and creating awareness about water conservation, second – creating awareness about digital transactions, third – increasing cleanliness efforts in villages, localities and cities, fourth – promoting and making use of indigenous Made in India products, fifth – traveling and exploring India, sixth- increasing awareness about natural farming among farmers, seventh – including millets or Shri Ann in your daily life, eighth – making sports, fitness or yoga an integral part of life, and lastly supporting at least one poor family to uproot poverty in India.

Throwing light on the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which witnessed the Prime Minister’s participation yesterday evening and later today, the Prime Minister urged every religious leader to spread awareness about this journey. “This should become our personal resolution”, the Prime Minister concluded.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister, Shri Narendra Nath Pandey, Sadguru Acharya Shri Swatantradeo Ji Maharaj and Sant Pravar Shri Vigyandeo Ji Maharaj were present on the occasion.