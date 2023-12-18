North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) in Meghalaya

New Delhi,18th December: Under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region supports various infrastructure projects in North Eastern Region including Meghalaya. The Ministry has been implementing NESIDS since the year 2017-18. The Scheme has been bifurcated into two components namely NESIDS (Roads) and NESIDS (Other than Road Infrastructure or OTRI for short). Under NESIDS (Roads), the Ministry has sanctioned two projects for Meghalaya namely (i) Shillong City to Umroi Airport road and (ii) Agia Medhipara Phulbari Tura road during 2022-23 for total outlay of Rs. 87.65 crore. Under NESIDS (OTRI), the Ministry has sanctioned a project namely Bulk Water Supply to Adjoining Rural Village of Tura Town with approved amount of Rs. 97.77 crore during FY 2023-24 for the State of Meghalaya.

This information was given by the Minister of State of Development of North Eastern Region Shri B.L.Verma in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.