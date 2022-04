New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people on Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minsiter said;

“Greetings on Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti.

May the new year be filled with abundance of happiness.

May the spirit of brotherhood in our society be furthered and may everyone be in best health.”