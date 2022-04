New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted everyone on the occasion of Bohag Bihu. He said that this special festival showcases the vibrant Assamese culture. Shri Modi also wished that May this Bihu bring with it happiness and good health in everyone’s lives.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Happy Bohag Bihu!

This special festival showcases the vibrant Assamese culture.

May this Bihu bring with it happiness and good health in everyone’s lives.