New Delhi,1st December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said :

“Happy Statehood Day to the people of Nagaland. The state’s fascinating history, colorful festivals and warm-hearted people are greatly admired. May this day reinforce Nagaland’s journey towards growth and success.”