Air Marshal Makarand Rande takes over as director general (Inspection and safety)at air HQ

New Delhi,1st December: Air Marshal Makarand Ranade assumed the appointment of Director General (Inspection and Safety) [DG (I&S)] at Air HQ New Delhi on 01 December 2023.

An alumnus of National Defence College, New Delhi and College Interarmée de Defense at Paris, France, the Air Marshal was commissioned in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on 06 December 1986. In a career spanning over 36 years, the Air Marshal has held key field and staff appointments. These include command of a fighter squadron and two flying stations. He has been a directing staff at Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment as well as at Defence Services Staff College. He has served as Air Attaché at Embassy of India Kabul, Afghanistan. His staff appointments at Air HQ include Director, Personnel Officers, Principal Director, Directorate of Air Staff Inspection and Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Space). Prior to his present appointment, he was the Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Western Air Command, New Delhi.

The Air Marshal was awarded Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) in 2006 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020.

He succeeds Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor who superannuated on 30 November 2023 after more than 38 years of distinguished service.