New Delhi,1st December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed his greetings on the occasion of BSF Raising Day.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“On BSF’s Raising Day, we laud this excellent force, which has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers. Their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication. I would also like to appreciate the role of BSF during rescue and relief work in the wake of natural disasters.”