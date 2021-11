New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over Srinagar joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Delighted that beautiful Srinagar joins the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art. It is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar. Congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”