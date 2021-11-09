Launching of COVID Vaccination Drive for inaccessible areas of Bangriposi, Mayurbhanj

Bangriposi: On November 8, 2021 the launching programme of COVID Vaccination drive was organised at the CHC conference hall of Bangriposi, CHC by ‘NYDHEE’ one of the leading organization of the district. Among the dignitories Mr. Subodh Marandi, Block Chair man; Mr. Rupesh Nayak, ABDO, Bangriposi; Smt. Minati Das, CDPO, Bangriposi; Mr. Sanotsh kumar Das, ADPHEO; Dr. Laxmi Priya Pradhan, MO I/c, Smt. Seema Sangita Parida, BPM and Mr. Prasant Muduli, Executive Director of NYDHEE participated in the programme. Among others the PHC managers, Supervisors and Tikasathis recruited for the project were present on the occasion.

At the outset Mr.Srinibas Panigrahi, Program Manager of NYDHEE welcomed all the participants and gave introduction of all dignitories present on the occasion. He also presented on the aims and objectives of the programme.

Mr. Prasant Muduli, Executive Director of NYDHEE briefly presented on the interventions carried out by the organization’s role and operation plan for the project in the area and he also sought cooperation from all the line departments for smooth implementation of the program.

Mr. Santosh Das, came on behalf of CDMO explained on the struggle for CORONA prevention and the importance of the vaccine. Dr. Laxmi Priya on her presentation emphasised on the target achievement within the proposed time period. Similarly, Mr. Rupesh Nayak, ABDO emphasised on the proper planning and coordination among the line department and NGO staff for smooth implementation of the program. Ms. Seema Sangita Parida, focused on the coordination process and how to achieve the programme targets.

Mr. Subodh Marandi, Block chairman praised NYDHEE organization for their noble effort and he requested all to work hand in hand to achieve the project objectives.

The programme was facilitated by Mr. Sriniabs Panigrahi where as Ms. Puspalata Naik extended vote of thanks.