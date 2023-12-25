India Records 628 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Caseload Reaches 4,054, Health Ministry Reports

In the latest update from the Union Health Ministry, India witnessed an uptick in new COVID-19 infections, recording 628 fresh cases in a single day. The active caseload surged to 4,054 across the nation, as per the official data provided.

The statistics, updated at 8 am, also revealed a solitary new fatality attributed to COVID-19 reported from Kerala within the preceding 24 hours. The total death toll due to the virus in the country has reached 5,33,334 (5.33 lakh) since the onset of the pandemic.

Presently, India’s cumulative count of COVID-19 cases stands at 4,50,09,248 (4.50 crore), underscoring the ongoing vigilance required to curb the spread of the virus and manage its impact on public health.

Health authorities continue to emphasize the importance of adherence to precautionary measures, including vaccination, maintaining social distancing, and following hygiene protocols, to mitigate the transmission of the virus and safeguard the population from further surges in infections.