PM Modi Commemorates Vajpayee and Malaviya’s Birth Anniversaries, Hails Their Enduring Legacies

New Delhi, 25 December: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in commemorating the birth anniversaries of two eminent figures in India’s history—former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and noted freedom fighter Madan Mohan Malaviya. In a solemn tribute, PM Modi, accompanied by President Droupadi Murmu, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and several ministers, paid homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ in New Delhi.

Remembering Vajpayee on what would have been his 99th birthday, PM Modi praised his unwavering dedication to the nation’s progress and his lifelong commitment to accelerating India’s development. Highlighting Vajpayee’s legacy as a unifying figure transcending ideological boundaries, the Prime Minister emphasized his instrumental role in fostering support from diverse political quarters during his tenure from 1999 to 2004.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी जयंती पर देश के सभी परिवारजनों की ओर से मेरा कोटि-कोटि नमन। वे जीवनपर्यंत राष्ट्र निर्माण को गति देने में जुटे रहे। मां भारती के लिए उनका समर्पण और सेवा भाव अमृतकाल में भी प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/RfiKhMb27x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2023

Describing Vajpayee as a stellar orator, who became the face of both the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later the Bharatiya Janata Party, Modi underscored his enduring influence, envisioning Vajpayee’s spirit as a wellspring of inspiration throughout the ‘Amrit Kaal’—the period leading up to India’s centenary of Independence in 2047.

In a separate tribute shared in Hindi on a social media platform, PM Modi honored the legacy of Madan Mohan Malaviya, recognizing the revered freedom fighter and educationist on his birth anniversary. Modi extolled Malaviya’s unparalleled contributions, expressing confidence that his multifaceted persona and tireless work would continue to motivate every generation in India.

भारत और भारतीयता को समर्पित महामना पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उनका अतुलनीय व्यक्तित्व और कृतित्व देश की हर पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2023

The Prime Minister’s homage to these towering figures—Atal Bihari Vajpayee, remembered for his statesmanship, and Madan Mohan Malaviya, revered for his tireless dedication to the nation—underscores their enduring impact on India’s socio-political landscape and their ever-inspiring legacies that continue to shape the ethos of the nation.