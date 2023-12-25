Spectacular Santa Claus Sculpture Emerges on Puri Beach Crafted from Sand and Onions

Puri,25 Dec: In a mesmerizing display of creativity and environmental advocacy, the renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has unveiled a magnificent sculpture of Santa Claus on the pristine shores of Odisha’s Puri Beach. What sets this extraordinary artwork apart is its unique composition—crafted not only from sand but also utilizing a staggering two tonnes of onions.

Our World's biggest Onion and Sand installation of #SantaClaus. Set a New World record. The Chief Editor Sushma Narvekar and Senior Adjudicator Sanjay Narvekar of World Record Book of India declared it as a new world record and they presented me official certificate and a medal… pic.twitter.com/IzseZTpVsn — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 25, 2023

The colossal sculpture spans an impressive 100 feet by 20 feet by 40 feet, captivating onlookers with its intricate detailing and festive allure. However, beyond its visual grandeur, this creation bears a powerful message advocating for environmental consciousness. Adorned with the poignant message ‘gift a plant, green the earth,’ the sculpture stands as a testament to the urgent need for sustainability and green initiatives.

On the eve of Christmas!

We set a new world record by creating World's biggest Onion and Sand Installation of #SantaClaus at Blue Flag beach in Puri, Odisha with message " Gift a Plant Green the Earth”, by using 2 tons of onions. This is 100 ft long, 20 ft high and 40 ft wide… pic.twitter.com/pdaYfdsOCX — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 25, 2023

Sudarsan Pattnaik, known for his exceptional sand artistry and dedication to societal causes, ingeniously combined the humble onion with the malleability of sand to form this larger-than-life depiction of Santa Claus. The amalgamation of these materials not only showcases the artist’s ingenuity but also serves as a reminder of the importance of mindful consumption and eco-friendly practices.

The symbolism behind this unique creation extends far beyond its visual appeal. By incorporating the message to ‘gift a plant, green the earth,’ Pattnaik aims to inspire individuals to take proactive steps toward environmental conservation. Encouraging the act of planting trees as gifts fosters a sustainable ethos, emphasizing the significance of nurturing and preserving our planet for future generations.

As spectators gather to marvel at this awe-inspiring sculpture on Puri Beach, it serves as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility to safeguard our environment. Sudarsan Pattnaik’s artistic brilliance coupled with his dedication to environmental advocacy shines brightly through this innovative masterpiece, urging us all to play an active role in nurturing a greener, more sustainable world.