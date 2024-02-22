President Droupadi Murmu’s 4-Day Odisha Visit Commences February 28

President Droupadi Murmu is poised to embark on a significant four-day visit to Odisha, commencing from February 28, according to official sources. The visit is slated to encompass a series of engagements and programmes spanning various districts, including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Khurda, and Sambalpur.

Beginning her journey in Mayurbhanj district on February 28, President Murmu will be actively involved in laying the foundation stones for multiple projects and inaugurating others in Rairangpur. This marks the initiation of a comprehensive itinerary aimed at fostering development and engaging with the local communities across diverse regions of Odisha.

