Toyota Innova HyCross Surpasses 50,000 sales Milestone

Bangalore : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), today, announced that cumulative sales of its popular model Innova HyCross has clocked sales of over 50,000 units since its launch in November, 2022.

Based on the latest Toyota Global Architecture (TNGA) the versatile Innova HyCross is a vehicle for every occasion owing to its glamor quotient, advanced technology, comfort along with safety and thrill to drive. Boasts of several first in segment features including Paddle shift, Powered Ottoman 2nd row seats, Front Ventilated seats, Air conditioner (Dual zone – front and rear zone), Rear Retractable Sunshade, Electrochromic Inner Rear View Mirror (EC IRVM), Power Back Door and Dual Function Daytime Running Light (DRL).

The Innova HyCross is powered by 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System with TNGA 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine and a monocoque frame with an e-drive sequential shift delivering a max power output of 137 kW (186 PS), providing rapid acceleration and best in segment fuel economy. The vehicle also comes with the option of a TNGA 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine mated to a direct shift CVT in select grades delivering an output of 129 kW (174 PS).

Being a Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV), the Innova HyCross is capable of running 40% of the distance and 60% of the time in electric (EV) or zero emission mode.***

Commenting on the success, Mr. Sabari Manohar, VP sales and marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thrilled that the Innova Hycross has achieved 50,000 units sales milestone within a short span of fourteen months from launch. We are extremely thankful for the response and confidence entrusted by our customers on this product. Innova HyCross was a success right from the day of its launch and the product has seen strong customer acceptance from our target audience. With its launch, The Innova Hycross has revolutionized the idea of comfort, convenience, performance, and safety within the MUV segment. Moreover, we are immensely proud of the Innova Hycross for carrying forward the cult legacy of the Innova brand

We are confident that the HyCross will continue to garner affection from customers and will consistently redefine mobility experience through its exceptional performance.

Looking ahead into 2024 and beyond, we look forward to delighting many more customers with our best-in-class products and services in the years to come that will steer us closer to our ultimate goal of delivering ‘Mass Happiness to All.”

The success of the product can also be attributed to the awesome and class leading service benefits including warranty. The Innova HyCross offers the renowned Toyota experience through a warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometers and an option of extended warranty of up to 5 years/220,000 kilometers, 5-years free roadside assistance, attractive financial schemes and 8 yrs/160,000 kilometers warranty on the Hybrid battery. In addition, the company also recently launched an industry-first “Awesome New Car Delivery Solution” that extends vehicle logistic services till delivery touchpoints by eliminating possible drive down of new cars by the dealer staff to the delivery location. As an industry first, the new initiative will enable Toyota dealers to transport new vehicles from dealer stockyards to their sales outlets on a flat-bed truck.

As a trusted mobility partner over the years, TKM has sold over 2.3 million units of vehicles in India with its strong and versatile product line-up. The journey began with the iconic Qualis to its recent offerings of the New Rumion, New Vellfire. Models produced include the iconic Hilux, Camry Hybrid and the Glanza, the people’s car Innova HyCross and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.