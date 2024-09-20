Bandhan Bank offers up to 8.55% interest on 1 year FD

Kolkata, September 20, 2024: Bandhan Bank today announced that it is offering up to 8.55% interest rate on Fixed Deposit (FD) for the tenure of 1 year, which is one of the best FD interest rates in the banking industry. The Bank offers the highest interest rate of 8.55% to the senior citizen customers. On the same FD tenure, the other customers will earn 8.05%.

The Bank is also offering an attractive interest rate of 7.75% to the senior citizens on longer term fixed deposits for the tenure of less than 5 years. Others will earn 7.25% for the same term deposits. The rates are among the best FD interest rates in the industry.

Bandhan Bank offers an interest rate of 7% on savings account balances above Rs.10 lakh.

Details of FD interest rate & tenure are as below:

Maturity Bucket Int. Rate for Non-Senior Citizens Int. Rate for Senior Citizens 7 D to 14 D 3.00% 3.75% 15 D to 30 D 3.00% 3.75% 31 D to less than 2 M 3.50% 4.25% 2 M to less than 3 M 4.50% 5.25% 3 M to less than 6 M 4.50% 5.25% 6 M to less than 1 Y 4.50% 5.25% 1 Y 8.05% 8.55% 1Y1D to 1Y 9M 8.00% 8.50% 1Y 9M 1D to less than 2 Y 7.25% 7.75% 2 Y to less than 3 Y 7.25% 7.75% 3 Y to less than 5 Y 7.25% 7.75% 5 Y to up to 10 Y 5.85% 6.60% Tax Saver Fixed Deposit 7.00% 7.50%

Customers of Bandhan Bank can enjoy the benefits of booking or investing in FD from the comfort of their homes or offices through retail internet banking or mBandhan mobile application. With this online process, customers can book the FDs within a few minutes in a swift and hassle-free manner.