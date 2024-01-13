Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Paves the Way for Digital Connectivity in Odisha’s Remote Village

Bhubaneswar, 13 January: In a significant move towards bridging the digital divide, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who oversees the portfolios of Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, made history by becoming the first Union minister to visit the quaint village of Manatapal in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. During his visit, Minister Vaishnaw laid the foundation for a transformative 4G mobile tower, symbolizing a crucial step towards enhanced connectivity for the remote region.

The initiation of the 4G mobile tower in Manatapal is poised to revolutionize the lives of the local residents by providing improved data communication facilities. Addressing the gathering, Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the manifold benefits that would accompany this technological advancement, including increased employment opportunities, access to online services, and the digital inclusion and empowerment of the common populace.

“Better data communication facilities will provide many opportunities, including employment generation, access to online services, digital inclusion, and empowerment of common people,” expressed the minister, highlighting the far-reaching positive impact that enhanced connectivity can bring to the lives of the villagers.

The laying of the foundation for the 4G mobile tower underscores the government’s commitment to extending digital infrastructure to remote areas, fostering economic growth, and ensuring that the benefits of technological progress reach every corner of the country. As the villagers of Manatapal eagerly anticipate the realization of improved connectivity, this development stands as a testament to the government’s dedication to creating a digitally empowered and connected India.