New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”