India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 173.86 Cr

New Delhi :With the administration of more than 41.54 lakh Doses (41,54,476) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 173.86 Cr (1,73,86,81,675) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,95,98,966 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,99,960 2nd Dose 99,39,631 Precaution Dose 39,47,365 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,06,271 2nd Dose 1,73,92,895 Precaution Dose 55,72,301 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,27,06,855 2nd Dose 1,75,85,751 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,90,49,014 2nd Dose 42,99,79,799 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,18,15,183 2nd Dose 17,70,80,381 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,60,29,897 2nd Dose 11,03,22,289 Precaution Dose 84,54,083 Precaution Dose 1,79,73,749 Total 1,73,86,81,675

82,988 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,18,43,446.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.94%.

30,615 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 3,70,240. Active cases constitute 0.87% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,51,677 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 75.42 Cr (75,42,84,979) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.32% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.45%.