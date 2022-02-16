India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 173.86 Cr

New Delhi :With the administration of more than 41.54 lakh Doses (41,54,476) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 173.86 Cr (1,73,86,81,675) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,95,98,966 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,99,960
2nd Dose 99,39,631
Precaution Dose 39,47,365
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,06,271
2nd Dose 1,73,92,895
Precaution Dose 55,72,301
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,27,06,855
2nd Dose 1,75,85,751
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,90,49,014
2nd Dose 42,99,79,799
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,18,15,183
2nd Dose 17,70,80,381
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,60,29,897
2nd Dose 11,03,22,289
Precaution Dose 84,54,083
Precaution Dose 1,79,73,749
Total 1,73,86,81,675

 

82,988 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,18,43,446.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.94%.

 

30,615 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 3,70,240. Active cases constitute 0.87% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

 

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,51,677 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 75.42 Cr (75,42,84,979) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.32% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.45%.

