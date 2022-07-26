Plywood Industries Research and Training Institute holds 57th Annual General Meeting

New Delhi : The 57th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Plywood Industries Research and Training Institute (IPIRTI), an autonomous body of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. of India was held today at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, under the chairmanship of Shri. Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and President, IPIRTI Society. Minister of State, MoEF&CC, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, also attended the meeting along with the officials and industry members of IPIRTI society.

The decisions taken during the meeting include:

Confirmation of the Minutes of 56th Annual General Meeting of IPIRTI Society held on 04th March, 2021

Approval of Annual Report and Audited Statement of Accounts of IPIRTI for the Year 2020-21.

Merger of IPIRTI with Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST), Bengaluru under Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE).

IPIRTI to get suggestions from the industries by 15th August to finalize an agenda for two days workshop proposed to be conducted in Bengaluru inviting other ministries including MSME, Skill development, Department of Industries, Agriculture, Ministry of Ayush, etc.