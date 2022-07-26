Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, after granting mass promotion to over 8,000 government employees on 1st of July, DoPT is now ready with next lot of officers who will get promotion in next two to three weeks

New Delhi : After granting mass promotion to over 8,000 government employees in one go, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) is now ready with the next lot of officers who will get their promotion in the next two to three weeks.

This was stated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, when a delegation of the Central Secretariat Official Language Service Group-A officers today called on him.

The Minister assured the delegation that their promotion cases will also be expedited as per rule, as there is a mandatory provision of training of officers ranging from one Year to 18 months before the promotions. He told the delegation to look into their demands sympathetically and hurdles, if any for granting promotions will be resolved.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, it was disheartening to see government employees attaining retirement from service without getting one’s due promotion and thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for taking personal interest into the whole matter. He said, henceforth all future promotions will get streamlined as all legal hurdles were sorted out in granting promotions to 8,089 employees, 4,734 are from CSS, 2,966 from CSSS and 389 from CSCS.

It may be recalled, earlier, from 1st July, 2022 the DoPT granted mass promotion to over 8,089 government employees belonging to three key secretariat services in one go. The orders for mass promotion of these employees belonging to the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) have been issued after several rounds of high-level meetings in DoPT chaired by Dr Jitendra Singh in the last two-months. The Minister said, even legal experts were consulted widely as some of the orders were subject to the outcome of pending writ petitions.

Dr Jitendra Singh also met delegations of Central Secretariat officials on several occasions to thrash out the issue, as he considered that these three services – CSS, CSSS and CSCS form the backbone of the central secretariat administrative functioning.

Dr Jitendra Singh also recalled that over three years back, DoPT had carried out mass promotions of nearly 4,000 officials in different departments at different levels, which had been widely appreciated.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Secretariat Services are an essential tool of governance, since the notes and drafts prepared by them form the bedrock of Government policies as the proposals pass through various stages in the government hierarchy.