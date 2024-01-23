“Piramal Foundation’s Gandhi Fellowship: Nurturing Nation Builders for a Transformed Future”

Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable stride towards shaping future change leaders, Piramal Foundation’s Gandhi Fellowship programme has successfully celebrated their third transformative Community Immersion (CI) journey for 3 days in Odisha. Dedicated to instilling crucial twenty-first-century skills in the youth, the fellowship has witnessed the embodiment of its motto, “Build Self, Build Nation,” as exemplified by 17 Gandhi Fellows.

The Gandhi Fellows have joined Odisha from states like UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, MP, and West Bengal, this is a journey transcending geographical boundaries. These passionate 17 change-makers successfully completed their “Community Immersion (CI)” process by staying in a host tribal rural families in 10 districts of Odisha for 23 days, where they not only embraced the unique cultures but became an integral part of the communities. By doing small community projects they addressed critical issues such as dropout rates, retention strategies, community classes, gender disparities, alcoholism in collaboration with local administration and community. This process involved not merely observing but actively participating in the daily lives of the host family by supporting them through labour jobs like farming, wood cutting, cattle grazing. In doing so, these Nation Builders not only left an indelible impact on the communities they served but also underwent a self-deconditioning. They emerged not only as changemakers but exemplifying the true spirit of the nation.

The consolidation ceremony witnessed the presence of key dignitaries from the different Government Officials and partner organizations. They not only appreciated the efforts but also provided valuable insights, guiding the fellows on co-creating solutions with the district administration while understanding the state’s initiatives for education. The exhibition showcased the impactful stories and experiences of the fellows, garnering appreciation, and praise from the attendees.

In an interaction with the Nation Builders, Sri. Dibya Ranjan Misha, Program Director, expressed the profound importance of self-awareness, emphasizing how understanding oneself is a crucial aspect of leadership. The journey of these Nation Builders, as reflected in their stories, epitomizes Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless quote, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”