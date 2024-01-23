Narendra Modi Government Recognizes Karpoori Thakur’s Impact with Bharat Ratna

New Delhi, 23 January : In a significant announcement today, the former Chief Minister of Bihar and revered socialist leader, Karpoori Thakur, has been posthumously honored with the prestigious Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian award. The decision comes on the eve of Thakur’s 100th birth anniversary, a fitting tribute to his legacy and contributions to Indian society.

I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring… pic.twitter.com/9fSJrZJPSP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated, “The President has been pleased to award Bharat Ratna to Shri Karpoori Thakur (posthumously).” This recognition underscores Thakur’s enduring impact on the political and social landscape of India, particularly in the realms of social justice and inclusivity.

Karpoori Thakur, who served as the Chief Minister of Bihar in two separate tenures—December 1970 to June 1971 and December 1977 to April 1979—was a staunch advocate for the rights of marginalized communities. Notably, during his tenure, he took a historic step by implementing the Mungeri Lal Commission report, which recommended the introduction of reservations for Backward Castes in government jobs. This move reflected his commitment to addressing social disparities and fostering equal opportunities for all.

The decision to confer the Bharat Ratna upon Karpoori Thakur is seen by many as a strategic move by the Narendra Modi government, possibly aimed at addressing and aligning with the social justice plank within the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Thakur’s legacy as a socialist icon and his contributions to championing the cause of social equality make him a fitting recipient of this esteemed award.

Thakur’s son, Ram Nath Thakur, currently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), expressed gratitude for the recognition bestowed upon his father. The announcement adds a poignant chapter to the political history of India, commemorating a leader who dedicated his life to the principles of justice and equality.