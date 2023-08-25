PG Department of Journalism & Mass Communication, Berhampur University organising first Alumni Meet 2nd September, 2023

Berhmapur: PG Department of Journalism & Mass Communication, Berhampur University organising first Alumni Meet at Berhampur University on 2nd September, 2023 ( Saturday)

The day long event promises to be a day of reconnecting, reminiscing, and looking ahead to a brighter future for our department. “This event holds a special place in our hearts as we gather to mark the beginning of our formal Alumni Association. We believe in the power of our alumni, and your presence and participation are invaluable as we chart the course for the Department’s Golden Jubilee Celebration in 2024,” said the Department officials.

Registration from to join the Alumni Meet

https://forms.gle/5awd1NYTWuie4Yao9

The establishment of the Department in 1974 marks the beginning of Journalism education in the State of Odisha. It offered teaching for Bachelors degree in Journalism. In 1977 nomenclature was changed to Bachelor of Journalism & Mass Communication. Further, 2 Years Masters degree course M.J.M.C. was restructured in 2000 and the semester system of examination as per U.G.C. guidelines was introduced in 2002. At present the Department offers teaching for 4 semester Master’s degree examination leading to award of the degree in M.A. (Mass Communication).

During past 40 years, the Department has produced above 1000 alumni and about 60% are employed in Media organisations such as newspapers, radio and television channels, government public sector and Public Relation organisations, advertising agencies, non-government organisations and academics.