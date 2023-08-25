69th National Film Awards: Odia movie “Pratikshya” bags Best Odia Feature Film

Odia movie Pratikshya has brought laurels for Odisha as it has won Best Odia feature film at the 69th National Film Awards announced today. The winner will get a Rajat Kamal and a cash award of Rs. 1,00,000.



Anupam Patnaik directed movie released last year was produced under the banner of Amiya Patnaik Productions. Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Choudhury Jayaprakash Das and Barsha Patnaik essayed lead characters in the film adapted from a short story written by Gourahari Das.