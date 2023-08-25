Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MOPSW) developing Next-Gen Container Terminal at Tuna Tekra, Gujarat

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is committed towards developing the best infrastructure at the ports for increasing the economic growth of the country. Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), a leading Major Port on the West Coast of India in Gujarat, is signing a concession agreement for the development, operation and maintenance of a new mega container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Gujarat (near Kandla) with DP World, a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The concession agreement will be signed on 25th August 2023 between Deendayal Port Authority and DP World in the august presence of Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, and H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World at Tactic 1&2, Aloft Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi from 8 PM Onwards. Shri Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and other dignitaries will also be present during the signing.

The project involves construction of a mega-container terminal at Tuna-Tekra near Kandla, at a cost of Rs 4,243.64 crore through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Once complete, the terminal will have annual capacity to handle 2.19 million container units (TEUs) with capability to handle next-generation vessels carrying more than 18,000 TEUs.

The new terminal will cater to future trade demand from Northern, Western and Central India, connecting the regions to global markets. The project aligns with Vision 2047 of Government of India to quadruple port handling capacity and develop multimodal logistics infrastructure to promote economic growth.

The 30-year PPP project agreement with an SPV of Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (a JV of DP World and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF)), is on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis, extendable upto 50 years. The container terminal will be fully compliant with the green port guidelines ensuring sustainability in port operations by adopting best practices of port environment management contributing towards the long-term sustainability goals set out by the Government of India.

The project is expected to add operational efficiency in terms of reduced congestion at Kandla creek, enhanced ability to handle mega container vessels, significant reduction in turnaround time and many other advantages for the creation of efficient and resilient supply chains in the country. Equipped with multimodal connectivity through a wide network of roads, rail and highways, the terminal will provide a gateway between hinterland and the global markets.

The project is part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline and will complement initiatives of the Government of India envisioned by the Prime Minister, such as the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan and National Logistics Policy.