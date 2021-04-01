PFC pays interim dividend of Rs 1182.63 crore to Government of India for the financial year 2020-21

New Delhi: Power Finance Corporation, a Schedule – A Navratna CPSE and India’s leading NBFC for the Power Sector has paid an interim dividend of Rs 1182.63 crore to Government of India for the financial year 2020-21 on March 31st, 2021 on 1,47,82,91,778 number of equity shares (56%) held by the government.

The interim dividend RTGS intimation bank advice was presented to Shri R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) Power and New & Renewable Energy & Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship by Shri Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC in the presence of Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), Shri Ashish Upadhyaya, Additional Secretary (Power) & FA, Government of India, Shri P.K. Singh, Director (Commercial) PFC and Smt. Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance) PFC.

The interim dividend for FY2020-21at the rate of Rs 8/- per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each was declared by the Board of Directors of PFC in its meeting held on 12th March 2021.