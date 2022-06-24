Petronet LNG Limited distributed e-Tabs to MCD Teachers in South Delhi Area

New Delhi : Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) under its CSR initiative distributed 750 nos. of “e-Tabs” from the hands of Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Ji, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs to MCD school teachers at Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Civic Centre, New Delhi.

These “e-Tabs” will help teachers to conduct online classes in a more effective way and strengthen the creative learning of students of weaker sections of society through digital media.

The Chief Guest of the event was Shri. Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs. The event was also attended by Shri. Ramesh Bidhuri, Member of Parliament South Delhi, Shri Pankaj Jain, Chairman PLL and Secretary MoP&NG, Shri Ashwani Kumar (IAS) Special Officer, MCD, Shri Gyanesh Bharti (IAS), Commissioner, MCD, Shri A K Singh, MD&CEO, Petronet LNG Ltd and other high-level dignitaries.

PLL as a responsible Corporate, understands its responsibility towards all its stakeholders and CSR forms an integral part of its business strategy.

PLL has been undertaking various Socio-Economic Development projects and has been supplementing the efforts of the local institutions, NGOs, local Government, and implementing agencies in the field of Education, Healthcare, War Widows Welfare, Community Development, Entrepreneurship etc. to meet priority needs of the marginalized and underserved communities with the aim to help them become self-reliant.