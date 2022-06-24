CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted sapling during his stay in Delhi

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today planted saplings on Kautilya Marg near Apostolic Nunciature at Chanakyapuri during his stay in Delhi. CM Shri Chouhan planted a Champa sapling.

Talking to reporters during plantation, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he plants saplings every day for environmental protection. The CM said that in order to leave a good earth for the future generations, it is necessary that everyone must plant saplings on occasions like birthdays, death anniversaries and marriage anniversaries. He said that by doing this we not only plant trees but also nurture life.