Pathankot leads in Punjab with highest COVID dose coverage

Chandigarh: With the highest dose of COVID-19 vaccine coverage, District Pathankot is continuously leading in Punjab for administering jab to eligible beneficiaries. It was disclosed by Health & Family Welfare Minister after getting a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at District Hospital, Mohali.



Mr. Sidhu said that Chief Minister Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh has already raised the issue of shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in Punjab during the virtual meeting with the GoI and demanded immediate supplies of vaccines and quick approval for two new Oxygen plants in the state amid concerns over depleting stocks of both.



The Minister said that situation was alarming, with only one day of stock of vaccine left, while Central Government has also announced the vaccination of all 18+ population to be commenced from May 1, 2021. He said that Punjab Government has a strong health infrastructure and the capacity to vaccinate at least 3 lac patients in a day through more than 3,000 Govt. Health Centres but due to lesser supply of vaccine from GoI, Punjab Government is not able to achieve the target of vaccination of 2 lac persons per day.



So far, about 23.4 lacs persons were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Punjab under which 1,69,268 Health Care Workers with the first dose, 81,104 Health Care Worker with the second dose, 3,14,427 Frontline warriors with the first dose and 72,845 with the second dose. Similarly, 18,63,111 beneficiaries of 45 plus population with the first dose and 90,172 have been administered the second dose, he said.



For strengthening the COVID-19 treatment and management services, the State Government has identified 16 more private hospitals which meet the standards of tertiary care facilities are available for severely affected patients he said adding at present, there are sufficient numbers of L2, L3 and ventilators beds in Punjab.



He also appealed to the people of Punjab to follow the appropriate Covid-19 behaviour for the safety of their family members and also asked to get the benefits of free of cost COVID-19 vaccination from Govt. centres.

