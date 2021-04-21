AMIDST SURGING COVID WAVE, SSSB POSTPONED MAY 2 PATWARI AND JILEDAAR EXAMINATION

CHANDIGARH: In view of the surging Covid wave, Patwari and Jiledaar examination slated to be conducted by Subordinate Services Selection Board on May 2 have been postponed. This was disclosed by Board Chairman Raman Behl.



He said that examination for these posts was to be held on May 2 which has now been postponed in pursuance of government Covid guidelines.



Behl said that the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had reviewed the Covid situation on April 19. During this meeting it was also decided to postpone the above exams advertised by the Board through advertisement number 01/21.

Related