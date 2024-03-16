Passing Out Parade of Agniveers 02/23 Batch at INS Chilka

A spectacular Passing Out Parade (POP) of third batch of Agniveers (02/2023) was held at INS Chilka, at Odisha on 15 Mar 24. A total of 2,630 Agniveers including 396 women Agniveers passed out in a post sunset ceremony reviewed by Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff. V Adm V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in -Chief, Southern Naval Command was the conducting officer. Shri Sudarshan Sahoo, the master sculptor and recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Vibhusan was the Guest of Honour for the event. Distinguished sports personality and Arjuna awardee M Suranjay Singh, MCPO I (PT) and various achiever veterans were present for the POP. This momentous event was also witnessed by proud family members of the passing out course. The POP marks the culmination of 16 weeks of ab-initio Naval training and beginning of their new voyage in the Indian Navy.

The CNS congratulated the trainees on parade for their impeccable turn out, good military bearing and smart drill. He highlighted that new challenges are emerging from the global security scenario and hence the training acquired should be well utilised to achieve the desired objectives. He impressed upon the Agniveers to hone their skills, be technologically aware and develop a strong foundation of knowledge, willingness to learn and commitment to perform in their respective fields. He also urged them to uphold Navy’s core values of Duty, Honour and Courage while serving the nation with strength and honour. The Reviewing Officer expressed his appreciation to the parents of Agniveers acknowledging their contribution to the country.

The Chief Guest also awarded medals and trophies to the meritorious Agniveers on the occasion. Prathamesh Amit Darekar, Agniveer (SSR), Sanni Kumar Rajak, Agniveer (MR) were awarded Chief of the Naval Staff Rolling Trophy and Gold Medal for Best Agniveer SSR & MR respectively in men’s category. Samruddhi Khandave, Agniveer (SSR) was the Best Woman Agniveer in the overall order of merit and was awarded Gen Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy.

Earlier, during the valedictory function, the Chief of the Naval Staff gave away the overall Championship Trophy to Angad Division and Runners Up Trophy to Shivaji Division. He also unveiled the summer edition of Ankur – the bilingual trainees’ magazine of INS Chilka.