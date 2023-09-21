Passengers carried by Domestic airlines registered an annual growth of 38.27% and monthly growth of 23.13%

The domestic aviation industry has experienced a remarkable surge in passenger traffic during the first eight months of 2023. According to the latest data analysis, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines from January to August 2023 reached an impressive 1190.62 lakhs, marking a substantial increase of 38.27% compared to the same period last year.

The month of August 2023 alone witnessed a significant monthly growth rate of 23.13%, with passenger numbers soaring to 148.27 lakhs. This upward trend in passenger growth reflects the industry’s resilience and recovery from the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

Despite the impressive growth in passenger traffic, it is worth noting that the overall cancellation rate for scheduled domestic airlines in August 2023 was a mere 0.65%. During August 2023, a total of 288 passenger-related complaints had been received by scheduled domestic airlines, with a complaint rate of around 0.23 complaints per 10,000 passengers carried. This low complaint and cancellation rate is a testament to the industry’s efforts to prioritize customer satisfaction and providing reliable and efficient services to passengers.

Appreciating the growth in the sector, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel has said that this consistent growth is a testament to the collective efforts of airlines, airports, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation in fostering a safe, efficient, and customer-centric aviation ecosystem. The aviation industry remains committed to ensuring passenger safety and comfort while adapting to evolving travel demands and regulations. As air travel continues to recover, domestic airlines are poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating economic growth and connectivity across India.