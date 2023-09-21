PM Narendra Modi to interact with Team G20 on 22nd September

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with Team G20 at Bharat Mandapam at 6 PM on 22nd September. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion. The interaction will be followed by dinner.

The interaction will see participation of around 3000 people, who have contributed to the success of G20 Summit. It will especially include those who have worked at the ground level to ensure smooth conduct of the Summit. This includes functionaries like cleaners, drivers, waiters and other staff from across various Ministries. The interaction will also be attended by Ministers and officials of various departments.