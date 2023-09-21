TPSODL Inaugurates New Customer Relation Centre and Division office in Hinjlicut

Hinjlicut

Berhampur, September 2023: Making a significant milestone in its journey, the state-of-the-art Customer Relation Centre (CRC) and Division Office of TPSODL were inaugurated in Hinjlicut. This momentous occasion was graced by esteemed Board Members, Mr. Narendra Nath Misra and Mr. Ashok Kumar Tripathy, in the presence of CEO, Mr. Amit Garg.

The new facilities are a testament to the unwavering commitment of TPSODL to providing exceptional service and support to valued customers. With these strategic investments, the company aims to further strengthen its presence in the region and elevate the customer experience to new heights.

The CRC is equipped with cutting-edge technology and a highly skilled team dedicated to addressing customer inquiries promptly and efficiently. The Division Office will serve as a hub for strategic decision-making, ensuring that TPSODL stays agile and responsive to market dynamics and customer needs.

This is the fifth CRC of TPSODL with the previous four located in Berhampur (All Women), Jeypore, Parlakhemundi, and Rayagada.