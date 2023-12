Pankaj Lochan Mohanty graces the Medal Ceremony of National University Athletics (Men & Women) Championships 2023 at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The North/East & West Zone Inter University Athletics (Men) & All India Inter University Athletics (Women) Championships is organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi from 26th – 29th December 2023. On the 3rd day today, Shri. Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, Chairman & MD, MGM Minerals Ltd. & Vice President, Odisha Cricket Association graced the medal ceremony and gave away the medals in presence of Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS; Ms. Rashmita Mohanty, Deputy Director Sports, KIIT & Shri. Sanjay Garnaik, Former National Coach, Indian Junior Athletics Team & SAI Coach.

Women’s Result

100 Mts Race:

Gold Medal – Sudeshna Hanman Shivankar, Shivaji University, Kolhapur

Silver Medal – Preeti Singh, Lovely Professional University

Bronze Medal – R Pavithra, Bharathiar University

400 Mts Race:

Gold Medal – Rashdeep Kaur, Chandigarh University

Silver Medal – Gug Kaur, Chandigarh University

Bronze Medal – Shivani Gaikwad, Mangalore University

1500 Mts Race:

Gold Medal – Nikita Sharma, Chandigarh University

Silver Medal – Amandeep Kaur, Panjab University, Chandigarh

Bronze Medal – Riya Rajesh Dohatare, RTM Nagpur University

3000 Mts Steeplechase:

Gold Medal – Navale Bhagyash Lahanu, Shree Govind Guru University

Silver Medal – Manju Yadav, Barkatullah Univesity,Bhopal

Bronze Medal – Riya Rajesh Dohatare, RTM Nagpur University

Hammer Throw:

Gold Medal – Tanya Chaudhary, Chandigarh University

Silver Medal – Harshita Sehrawat, Lovely Professional University

Bronze Medal – Maya, Bhupal Noble’s University

20 Kms Race Walk:

Gold Medal – Mansi Negi, Chandigarh University

Silver Medal – Jyoti Singh, Lovely Professional University

Bronze Medal – Preeti Singh, Lovely Professional University

Half Marathon:

Gold Medal – Reshma Dattu Kevate, Shivaji University, Kolhapur

Silver Medal – Nisha, LovDeen Dayal Upadhaya Gorakhpur University

Bronze Medal – Tejaswini Narendra, RTM Nagpur University

The closing ceremony of the National University Athletics (Men & Women) Championships 2023 will be held tomorrow.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated all the Medal Winners and conveyed his best wishes to all the players who are participating in the championship.