Snigdha Malviya of Uttar Pradesh Crowned KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India 2023

Bhubaneswar : Snigdha Malviya of Uttar Pradesh has been crowned as KIIT NanhiPari Little Miss India 2023 organized by the KIIT School of Film and Fashion at a glittering show held at the KIIT campus here this evening. She was crowned in the presence of Bollywood stars Poonam Dhillon and Deepshikha Nagpal. The winner takes home the Swarovski crown and prizes worth Rs 21 lakh, including cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. Besides, Malviya gets a 100 percent fee waiver at KIIT if she wishes to pursue her higher studies at the University.

Style, talent, intelligence, elegance and compassion defined the teenage sensations as they took the ramp at the 23rd edition of the beauty pageant. Twenty-seven participants between 15-17 years were shortlisted for the semi-final from regional auditions held across the country.

In the Grand Finale, Chirashree Sagarika of Odisha was crowned as the first runner and Pareenita Das from Assam was adjudged as the 2nd runner-up. They received a cash award of Rs 1 lakh and Rs. 50,000 respectively along with other gifts and substantial fee waivers for their studies at KIIT.

Many other titles were decided in the final round. Miss Rapunzel title was won by Shree Chaturvedi of Bihar while Miss Selfie title went to Palak Ray of Telangana. Chirashree Sagarika of Odisha was coronated as Miss Active and Pareenita also bagged the Miss Urvashi title. Prakriti Bhujel from Sikkim was the winner of the Miss Monalisa title while Shree Satapathy of Odisha won the Miss Photogenic title. The winner of the 2023 title also won the Miss Personality title. Divyanshi Salvi from Rajasthan won the Miss Fashion title. The Miss Cindrella title was won by Vedika Solanki of Madhya Pradesh while the Miss Wizkid title went to Alisha Sahoo of Karnataka.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Chief Patron of KIIT Nanhipari and Founder of KIIT and KISS; Malay Mohapatra, Patron along with the other guests crowned the winners. Dr Samanta exuded confidence that the winners will win beauty pageants such as Miss India as this event will give them enough confidence to succeed in bigger platforms.