Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of CM Naveen Patnaik, Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, Sri. V.K. Pandian visited Angul & Dhenkanal District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with general public. Sri Pandian reviewed the progress of Development of Ananta Sayan near Sarang.

He also reviewed the progress of Major Projects in Angul district –Mega PWS to Chhendipada Block, Talcher, Kaniha & Banarpal Block, Pallahara Block, Athmallik & Kishorenagar Block; Pabitra Mohan Setu on river Brahmani at a cost of 64.5 Crs; Road projects from Sibida to Khadaka Kumbharmati road, Pallahara Farm to Naikanipalli Road & Dhalgadia Siaria road and other projects.