Odisha: 2473 Medical Officers have been inducted into the state medical services; CM Naveen Patnaik attended the orientation programme

Bhubaneswar: As many as 2473 Medical Officers have been inducted into the state medical services today. 2392 of them are MBBS doctors, and 81 are Dental Surgeons. An orientation programme graced by CM Sri Naveen Patnaik was held at Kalinga Stadium today.

This induction of new Medical Officers will further strengthen the healthcare delivery system of the State. Speaking on the occasion, CM said that our objective is to see transformation in every sector, every region.

He further said that this transformation should touch every individual’s life bringing a sense of advancement in all spheres of life. Healthcare is a priority area of our 5T transformative initiative