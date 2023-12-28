Akhilesh Yadav Urges BJP’s Ouster in UP, Cites Women’s Safety as Prime Concern

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took a firm stance on Thursday, emphasizing the critical need to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in Uttar Pradesh, citing the alarming injustices faced by women in the state.

आज लखनऊ में समाजवादी पार्टी की महिला पदाधिकारियों ने अपने सम्मेलन में जिस उत्साह और शक्ति का परिचय दिया है वो प्रशंसनीय है। इस सम्मेलन में हर गाँव-बस्ती में घर-घर जाकर सामाजिक चेतना को जगाने और भाजपा को हारने का जो संकल्प लिया गया है वो उत्तर प्रदेश और देश की तस्वीर बदलकर रख… pic.twitter.com/G2kHbi2nuY — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 28, 2023

During his address at a Samajwadi Mahila Sabha held at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav highlighted the distressing state of women’s safety, asserting that Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a peak in injustice against women under the current administration.

Yadav voiced grave concerns over the precarious law and order situation, alleging that the rampant insecurity has reached a point where girls are fearful of attending school due to safety apprehensions.

“The Samajwadi Party is committed to integrating half of the population into the societal mainstream. Our party ensures the security of women’s respect and opportunities,” affirmed Yadav, underlining the party’s dedication to safeguarding the rights and dignity of women.

Yadav’s strong statement comes in the midst of heightened debates regarding women’s safety and empowerment, signaling the Samajwadi Party’s focus on advocating for a secure environment and inclusive opportunities for women within the state.

The call to remove the BJP from power in Uttar Pradesh reflects a broader political assertion by Yadav, positioning the Samajwadi Party as a champion for women’s rights and safety in the state’s political landscape.