Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” Surpasses Rs 300 Crore Milestone at Global Box Office

Red Chillies Entertainment, one of the prominent production houses associated with “Dunki,” proudly announced that the movie has amassed a staggering gross of Rs 305 crore globally.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest cinematic venture, “Dunki,” has achieved a remarkable feat by crossing the coveted Rs 300 crore mark in worldwide box office collections. The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, made its debut on December 21 amidst a mixed reception from audiences and critics alike.

Book your tickets right away! https://t.co/DIjTgPqLDI

The Box Office is buzzing with your love for Dunki…! 🎬💥

Despite initial reviews presenting a varied perspective, the film has resonated strongly with audiences, propelling its box office figures to impressive heights within a relatively short span since its release.

Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal in “Dunki” has undoubtedly contributed to its success, captivating audiences with his performance in this comedy drama.

The milestone of crossing Rs 300 crore globally stands as a testament to the film’s popularity and widespread appeal, solidifying its position as a significant success in the realm of recent cinematic releases.

As “Dunki” continues to charm audiences and garner attention, its box office triumph reinforces Shah Rukh Khan’s enduring star power and Rajkumar Hirani’s storytelling prowess, setting a benchmark for success in the industry.