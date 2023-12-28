TPCODL Inaugurates New Power Substation at Barala, 42 Mauza, Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, December 28, 2023: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha, celebrated a significant milestone on December 27th, 2023. The Hon’ble MLA. Cuttack Sadar Mr. Chandra Sarathi Behera, ceremoniously laid the foundation stone for a new 33/11 KV power substation at Barala, 42 Mauza, Cuttack.

The foundation-laying ceremony witnessed the presence of key figures, including TPCODL Chief Operations, TPCODL Cuttack Circle Head, the local Sarpanch; Zilla Parishad member; Samiti members; vice chairman block and other officials, alongside the Hon’ble Cuttack Sadar MLA, Mr. Chandra Sarathi Behera.

Previously troubled by issues of low voltage and inconsistent power supply, the new substation is poised to rectify these challenges, delivering substantial benefits to approximately 6 Gram Panchayat constituting a population of more than ten thousand people, once operational in that region.

Shri Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, expressed genuine enthusiasm about the project, stating, ‘This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing a reliable and efficient power supply to the communities we serve. The Barala, 42 Mauza, Cuttack project stands as a testament to our dedication to enhancing the energy infrastructure of the region.